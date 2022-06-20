The Nation’s Oldest Doctors’ Office in Holmdel, New Jersey

A real piece of American history I stumbled across right in Monmouth County, New Jersey that you might like to know more about. It’s all part of the rich American history that we are part of right here in New Jersey.

This is the medical office of Dr. Robert Woodruff Cooke. It is located in Holmdel, Monmouth County. This doctors office was built circa 1823. Making this location nearly two hundred years old. The Holmdel Historical Society contends that Dr. Robert Woodruff Cooke’s office is America’s first and oldest location used “exclusively” for a medical practise. So as you can see a real piece of American history.

The medical office was placed on the New Jersey registry of historic places by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection on November 17, 2010. Dr. Cooke’s office was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior on January 18, 2011.

Dr. Cooke was born in Newton, New Jersey in 1797. According to the Holmdel Historical Society “On Jauary 20, 1823, Dr. R.W. Cooke, unmarried, bought 14.5 acres of land in Holmdel from Rutliff and Mary Smock - The Ramenessin Farm. On his new property, he built his office - the first medical office building used exclusively as a medical clinic. The land is now occupied by The Village School on McCampbell Road.”

Dr. Cooke served as an area physician up until his death at age 70 in 1867. Swing by and take a peek at a piece of American history right here in Monmouth County.

Have you visited Dr Cooke’s office? Have you ever gone inside the building, let us know what the insde is like if you have. Share your findings with us.

