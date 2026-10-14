If you live in South Jersey, you know the drill. One day it's 62 degrees, the next it's 82, and suddenly everyone seems to have the sniffles. Add fall allergies to the mix, and it's hard to tell what's making you feel miserable.

Here's the catch: temperature swings don't directly cause colds. Viruses do. But changing weather can irritate sensitive airways, while cooler days often mean spending more time indoors, and that’s where respiratory viruses can spread.

Fall Allergies Make Things Worse

South Jersey's fall allergy season can be brutal for anyone sensitive to ragweed pollen.

Mold from damp leaves can also trigger symptoms.

Sneezing, a runny nose, congestion, and itchy eyes may look like a cold, but allergies don't cause a viral infection.

If you have a fever or body aches, you may be dealing with something more than pollen. It could be a virus.

READ MORE: South Jersey Has A Delicious Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwich You NEED To Try This Fall

How to Stay Healthy When Temperatures Swing

You can't control South Jersey's unpredictable forecast, but you can take a few steps to feel better:

- Check pollen counts: Keep windows closed when levels are high.

- Wash off allergens: Shower and change clothes after spending time outdoors.

- Limit the spread of germs: Wash your hands, improve indoor ventilation, and stay home when you're sick.

- Stay protected: Ask a healthcare professional about allergy treatments if symptoms persist.

If symptoms include fever, significant body aches, or worsening illness, don't automatically blame the weather or allergies.

South Jersey's forecast may be all over the place, but knowing the difference between seasonal allergies and a respiratory infection can help you figure out what's really going on.

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