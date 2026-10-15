South Jersey is heartbroken after learning about the death of a 9-year-old girl in Paulsboro. Now, the girl's mother and stepfather are facing murder charges, and the details emerging from the investigation have left people struggling to process what happened.

Facebook has been filling up with reactions from people expressing sadness, anger and disbelief. It's the kind of news that makes you stop scrolling and wonder how a child could end up in such a heartbreaking situation.

What Happened to the Paulsboro Girl?

Authorities say emergency responders were called to a Paulsboro home early Tuesday, October 13, after receiving a report that the 8-year-old Maya Thomas was not breathing.

The girl's mother, India Miller, 27, and stepfather, Sean Scott, 45, allegedly told authorities that the child may have been struck by a vehicle while walking a dog.

However, investigators say the evidence did not support that explanation. Medical staff found injuries that were inconsistent with a vehicle crash, and an autopsy determined that the girl died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Both Miller and Scott have been charged with murder and other offenses. They have not been convicted, and the charges will be addressed through the court system.

Paulsboro Community Reacts to the Tragedy

The heartbreaking case has also affected people beyond the girl's immediate family. Local residents have expressed shock, and one woman left a stuffed animal outside the home as a memorial to the child.

Paulsboro's school district also acknowledged the loss and said support would be available for students and staff affected by the news, even though the girl was not enrolled in the district.

While the investigation and court proceedings continue, the focus remains on a young life lost far too soon and the Paulsboro community now left grieving.