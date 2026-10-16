New Jersey already has a reputation for being expensive. But apparently, even getting into the Halloween spirit costs more here than it does in most of America.

From spooky skeletons to glowing pumpkins and elaborate haunted houses, decorating for Halloween is supposed to be one of the fun parts of fall. Unfortunately, a new study shows that keeping those decorations powered up comes with a higher price tag in the Garden State.

New Jersey Is One of America's Priciest States for Halloween

According to a new study, New Jersey ranks 11th most expensive in America for powering a full haunted-house display.

The estimated electricity cost is $9.23 for the entire month of October, about 40% higher than the $6.60 national benchmark.

Why so much? New Jersey has the country's 11th-highest residential electricity rate, at 22.6 cents per kilowatt-hour. That makes powering a Halloween display more expensive here than in neighboring Pennsylvania, where the same setup costs $8.38. New York is even pricier, at $11.03.

Even Halloween Fun Is Getting More Expensive

The study also found that 37% of Americans surveyed have cut back on Halloween decorations because of rising energy costs. Nearly half said decorations have become more expensive than they're worth.

And honestly, that's a little sad.

Halloween is a chance to have fun, get creative, and bring a little extra magic to the neighborhood. Whether you're going all out with a haunted yard or simply hanging a few spooky lights, it's one of those small things that makes fall feel special.

But when even those little moments of joy start feeling like another expense to worry about, it takes some of the fun out of the season.

New Jersey residents already know the cost of living isn't exactly cheap. Now, apparently, even being spooky comes with a premium.

SCREAM! Scary Halloween Attractions in South Jersey, Philly Here's information and a photo gallery of the scariest Halloween attractions in South Jersey and Philadelphia. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis