It's not even Halloween yet, but South Jersey is already getting a little Christmas magic! If you're someone who loves holiday decorations, festive shopping and getting into the Christmas spirit early, you'll want to check out a new seasonal store in Mays Landing.

Spirit Christmas is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, October 17, at Hamilton Commons. And there's an extra reason to get there early: The first 100 guests will receive a special Christmas stocking filled with goodies and a surprise gift card.

Spirit Christmas Grand Opening Includes Freebies

The grand opening giveaway sounds like a pretty sweet deal for holiday shoppers. The first 100 guests will receive an exclusive Spirit Christmas stocking containing a coupon for 20% off one item, Spirit Christmas goodies and a surprise gift card worth between $10 and $100.

Of course, the gift card amount is a mystery until you get yours. But who wouldn't love a little extra spending money for Christmas shopping?

What Can You Find at Spirit Christmas?

Think of it as the Christmas version of Spirit Halloween. Instead of creepy costumes and spooky decorations, shoppers can browse holiday décor, Christmas apparel, inflatables, gifts and stocking stuffers.

Whether you're ready to deck the halls, searching for gifts or simply want to get a head start on the holidays, there's plenty of reason to stop by.

Where Is Spirit Christmas in Mays Landing?

You'll find the store at Hamilton Commons, 190 Hamilton Commonsin Mays Landing.

The grand opening celebration is Saturday, October 17. Since the first 100 guests receive the giveaway stockings, arriving early may be your best bet.

Check the official store page HERE for details before heading out.

Who says Christmas shopping has to wait until November?