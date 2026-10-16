Halloween is supposed to be about spooky decorations, cute costumes, and an unreasonable amount of candy. But in New Jersey, even handing out treats is starting to feel like an expensive tradition.

If you've noticed your usual candy bags costing more at the grocery store, there's a reason. And unfortunately, switching to little toys might not be the money-saving hack you think it is.

Halloween Candy Prices Have Jumped

Apparently, candy and chewing gum prices rose 32% nationwide between December 2019 and November 2024. That's a pretty significant increase for something many of us buy by the bag every October.

There isn't a directly comparable statewide figure in that report, so we can't put an exact number on New Jersey's decade-long increase. But Garden State shoppers are dealing with the same national price pressures.

According to CandyStore.com's 2026 ranking, Tootsie Pops are New Jersey's favorite Halloween candy. M&M's take the national top spot. Even they're pretty pricey these days.

Are Halloween Trinkets Cheaper Than Candy?

Not automatically! So, small toys, stickers, pencils, and glow sticks can be affordable when purchased in bulk, but the cost depends on the item and how many kids you expect.

For example, compare the price per child rather than just the price of one package. A bulk bag of candy may still be the better deal, especially if you shop sales or choose inexpensive options.

It's honestly a little sad that something as simple as giving neighborhood kids a Halloween treat has become another budget decision. A little seasonal joy shouldn't feel like a luxury, but lately, even Halloween seems to come with sticker shock. Boo 👎 (no pun intended).