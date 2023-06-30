These Convicts Escaped New Jersey Prisons

The New Jersey Department of Corrections is looking for convicts who have escaped custody. If you see any of these subjects, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You should never make contact with them. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

NJ DOC NJ DOC loading...

Oderi Y Caldwell DOB: 2/9/1980

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 6' 0" Weight: 220

Alias: Khan, Gangus

County of commitment: Atlantic/Cape May

NJ DOC NJ DOC loading...

Bryan E Cabanmercado DOB 5/2/1993

Race: White

Ethnicity: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'3" Weight: 150

Alias: Caban-mercado, Bryan

County of commitment: Atlantic

NJ DOC NJ DOC loading...

George Wright DOB: 3/29/1993

Race: Black

Ethnicity: Unknown

Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 6' Weight: 170

County of commitment: Monmouth

NJ DOC NJ DOC loading...

Shadira N Jones DOB 1/29/1989

Race: Black

Ethnicity: Unknown

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'3" Weight: 150

Alias: Phonex, Shanell

County of commitment: Ocean

NJ DOC NJ DOC loading...

Joseph C Smith DOB: 5/13/1997

Race: Black

Ethnicity: Unknown

Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'7" Weight: 160

County of commitment: Burlington/Gloucester

NJ DOC NJ DOC loading...

Benjamin Delcerro DOB: 5/13/1954

Race: White

Sex: Male

Ethnicity: Unknown

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'5' Weight: 140

County of commitment: Essex

Quantae M Butler DOB: 6/3/1996

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Ethnicity: Unknown

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'10' Weight: 190

Alias: Butler, Juantae

County of commitment: Mercer

NJ DOC NJ DOC loading...

Shakur McNair DOB: 10/24/1993

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Ethnicity: Unknown

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'1' Weight: 180

Alias: McNair, Tybreem

County of commitment: Cumberland

All information is current as of 4/3/2023. If you know the whereabouts of any of the subjects in this story, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. You should not approach these subjects as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Get more information at the NJ Department of Corrections.

Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries