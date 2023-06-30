These Convicts Escaped New Jersey Prisons
The New Jersey Department of Corrections is looking for convicts who have escaped custody. If you see any of these subjects, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You should never make contact with them. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
Oderi Y Caldwell DOB: 2/9/1980
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6' 0" Weight: 220
Alias: Khan, Gangus
County of commitment: Atlantic/Cape May
Bryan E Cabanmercado DOB 5/2/1993
Race: White
Ethnicity: Hispanic
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'3" Weight: 150
Alias: Caban-mercado, Bryan
County of commitment: Atlantic
George Wright DOB: 3/29/1993
Race: Black
Ethnicity: Unknown
Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6' Weight: 170
County of commitment: Monmouth
Shadira N Jones DOB 1/29/1989
Race: Black
Ethnicity: Unknown
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'3" Weight: 150
Alias: Phonex, Shanell
County of commitment: Ocean
Joseph C Smith DOB: 5/13/1997
Race: Black
Ethnicity: Unknown
Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'7" Weight: 160
County of commitment: Burlington/Gloucester
Benjamin Delcerro DOB: 5/13/1954
Race: White
Sex: Male
Ethnicity: Unknown
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'5' Weight: 140
County of commitment: Essex
Quantae M Butler DOB: 6/3/1996
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Ethnicity: Unknown
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'10' Weight: 190
Alias: Butler, Juantae
County of commitment: Mercer
Shakur McNair DOB: 10/24/1993
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Ethnicity: Unknown
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'1' Weight: 180
Alias: McNair, Tybreem
County of commitment: Cumberland
All information is current as of 4/3/2023. If you know the whereabouts of any of the subjects in this story, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. You should not approach these subjects as they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Get more information at the NJ Department of Corrections.
