These Convicts Escaped New Jersey Prisons

The New Jersey Department of Corrections is looking for convicts who have escaped custody.  If you see any of these subjects, please call 9-1-1 immediately.  You should never make contact with them.  They should be considered armed and dangerous.

 

Oderi Y Caldwell  DOB:  2/9/1980  

Race:   Black

Sex:  Male

Hair:  Black   Eyes:  Brown

Height: 6' 0"     Weight:  220

Alias:  Khan, Gangus

County of commitment:  Atlantic/Cape May

Bryan E Cabanmercado  DOB 5/2/1993

Race:  White

Ethnicity:  Hispanic

Sex:  Male

Hair:  Brown  Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'3"     Weight:  150

Alias:  Caban-mercado, Bryan

County of commitment:  Atlantic

George Wright  DOB: 3/29/1993

Race:  Black

Ethnicity:  Unknown

Sex:  Male

Hair:  Black   Eyes:  Brown

Height:  6'   Weight:  170

County of commitment:  Monmouth

Shadira N Jones  DOB 1/29/1989

Race:  Black

Ethnicity:  Unknown

Sex:  Female

Hair:  Brown   Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'3"   Weight:  150

Alias:  Phonex, Shanell

County of commitment:  Ocean

Joseph C Smith   DOB:  5/13/1997

Race:  Black

Ethnicity:  Unknown

Sex:  Male

Hair:  Black   Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'7"   Weight: 160

County of commitment:  Burlington/Gloucester

Benjamin  Delcerro  DOB: 5/13/1954

Race:  White

Sex:  Male

Ethnicity:  Unknown

Hair:  Brown   Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'5'    Weight: 140

County of commitment:  Essex

Photo of Quantae Butler

Quantae M Butler   DOB:  6/3/1996

Race:  Black

Sex:  Male

Ethnicity:  Unknown

Hair:  Black   Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'10'    Weight: 190

Alias:  Butler, Juantae

County of commitment:  Mercer

Shakur  McNair   DOB:  10/24/1993

Race:  Black

Sex:  Male

Ethnicity:  Unknown

Hair:  Black   Eyes:  Brown

Height:  6'1'    Weight: 180

Alias:  McNair, Tybreem

County of commitment:  Cumberland

All information is current as of 4/3/2023.  If you know the whereabouts of any of the subjects in this story, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.  You should not approach these subjects as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Get more information at the NJ Department of Corrections.

