Thieves are targeting vehicles at NJ Turnpike rest stops

The same getaway vehicle was used during burglaries at three different New Jersey Turnpike service areas, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Authorities want to know who's responsible for multiple burglaries that occurred on June 30 and July 4, at the Thomas Edison, Molly Pitcher, and Vince Lombardi stops.

According to police, individuals are stealing property from vehicles on site.

Nissan Rogue involved in thefts at New Jersey Turnpike service areas (NJ State Police) Nissan Rogue involved in thefts at New Jersey Turnpike service areas (NJ State Police) loading...

They fled each scene in an "older model" red Nissan Rogue, according to police. It appears the people responsible are switching the vehicle's license plates between acts, police said.

Anyone with information related to the burglaries or the vehicle can contact Trooper Hayley Grascia, of the Troop D Cranbury Station, at 609-860-9000, ext. 4423.

Anonymous tips are welcome, police said.

