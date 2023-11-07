Thieves in Northfield Hit Radio Station Vans, Catalytic Converters Cut Out

It's not very often that local news happens in the radio station parking lot, but that's exactly what has happened.

It happened just outside our radio station studios and offices on Tilton Road in Northfield.

Two Townsquare Media radio station vans had their catalytic converters cut out, and police say we weren't the only ones hit.

A responding Northfield Police Officer says at least one nearby business reported a catalytic converter theft, and there are probably more.

How can you tell when a catalytic converter has been removed from a vehicle?

When you turn on the ignition, the vehicle is very loud! The catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system, so you basically have a huge void in the system, so there's nothing to muffle the noise.

We won't be sneaking up on anyone anytime soon.

Two radio station vehicles were hit.

Vans for Lite 96.9 and 97.3 ESPN were damaged. Two other vans for Cat Country 107.3 and SoJO 104.9 were parked next to the other two vans - they were not affected.

(Maybe the bad guys have a couple of favorite South Jersey radio stations.)

Why steal catalytic converters?

According to Vox.com, " They’re rich in precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. A thief can earn a couple hundred bucks from a typical catalytic converter."

Is there evidence?

You know how the saying goes, "There are cameras everywhere!"

Reward Offered.

Do you know who did it? If your tip leads to the arrest and successful prosecution, we'd be happy to hook you up for 2 tickets to almost any upcoming area concert in 2024. Email your tip to joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

