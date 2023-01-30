Things You’ll Never Hear People From South Jersey Say

South Jersey is like our own country. We're not the same as North or even Central Jersey, and we're certainly not the same as our cousins in Philadelphia.

Because of that, there are words and phrases that you simply won't hear people from South Jersey say.

If you were thinking of things like "Please" and "Thank you", you're actually thinking of North Jersey - or even New York. (LOL)

Here in South Jersey, most of us appreciate good manners and civility towards our fellow neighbors.

There are words and phrases that you will never hear (or almost never hear) people from South Jersey say. Let's get to it!

1. "Joisey!" People from South Jersey don't talk like that. Actually many from Central and North Jersey don't talk like that. We pronounce "Jersey" just the way we would pronounce "jersey" when referring to a football players jersey. Bad TV ruined that one for us all.

2. "What exit?" That's definitely a rest-of-New-Jersey term. People use it to reference their proximity in relation to exits on the New Jersey Turnpike - and in some cases the Garden State Parkway. Here in South Jersey, it's not about "exits", it's about "entrances." (Actually, I have no idea what "entrances" means here - but, it sounded pretty good, right?) We'll just ask you where you live.

3. "Who's jumping out to full up the car - you or me?" The answer would be nobody! Here in South Jersey (and the rest of the state), we can just pull up to the pump and let someone else do it in the cold/rain/snow/wind.

4. "Turn left here." In South Jersey, there are jug-handles almost everywhere! You have to "go right to turn left." Turning left is for suckers!

5. "Let's go down the shore!." OK, technically, when I'm talking South Jersey here, I'm talking everything south and east of the Hammonton/Millville area. Any place on this side of the imaginary line, we just say "Let's go to the beach", because, technically, we're already living at the Shore! It is acceptable to those living north of that imaginary line to say, "Down the shore."

Memorial Day Weekend Enjoyed On The Jersey Shore Getty Images loading...

6. "I've never been to a diner." Come on! New Jersey is the diner capital of the world. If nothing else, your grandparents took you there one time after they dragged you to church.

7. "I'm afraid of the Jersey Devil!" We believe, but we're not afraid. Heck, some of us have dated the devil's great granddaughters! At the very least, most of us can name at least three people with the last name "Leeds" who are related to the big guy.

