Things You&#8217;ll Never Hear People From South Jersey Say

Things You’ll Never Hear People From South Jersey Say

canva

South Jersey is like our own country. We're not the same as North or even Central Jersey, and we're certainly not the same as our cousins in Philadelphia.

Because of that, there are words and phrases that you simply won't hear people from South Jersey say.

If you were thinking of things like "Please" and "Thank you", you're actually thinking of North Jersey - or even New York. (LOL)

Here in South Jersey, most of us appreciate good manners and civility towards our fellow neighbors.

Get our free mobile app

There are words and phrases that you will never hear (or almost never hear) people from South Jersey say. Let's get to it!

1. "Joisey!" People from South Jersey don't talk like that. Actually many from Central and North Jersey don't talk like that. We pronounce "Jersey" just the way we would pronounce "jersey" when referring to a football players jersey. Bad TV ruined that one for us all.

canva
loading...

2. "What exit?" That's definitely a rest-of-New-Jersey term. People use it to reference their proximity in relation to exits on the New Jersey Turnpike - and in some cases the Garden State Parkway. Here in South Jersey, it's not about "exits", it's about "entrances." (Actually, I have no idea what "entrances" means here - but, it sounded pretty good, right?) We'll just ask you where you live.

Getty Images
loading...

3. "Who's jumping out to full up the car - you or me?" The answer would be nobody! Here in South Jersey (and the rest of the state), we can just pull up to the pump and let someone else do it in the cold/rain/snow/wind.

Getty Images
loading...

4. "Turn left here." In South Jersey, there are jug-handles almost everywhere! You have to "go right to turn left." Turning left is for suckers!

canva
loading...

5. "Let's go down the shore!." OK, technically, when I'm talking South Jersey here, I'm talking everything south and east of the Hammonton/Millville area. Any place on this side of the imaginary line, we just say "Let's go to the beach", because, technically, we're already living at the Shore! It is acceptable to those living north of that imaginary line to say, "Down the shore."

Getty Images
loading...

6. "I've never been to a diner." Come on! New Jersey is the diner capital of the world. If nothing else, your grandparents took you there one time after they dragged you to church.

Getty Images
loading...

7. "I'm afraid of the Jersey Devil!" We believe, but we're not afraid. Heck, some of us have dated the devil's great granddaughters! At the very least, most of us can name at least three people with the last name "Leeds" who are related to the big guy.

loading...

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: South Jersey
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Humor
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3