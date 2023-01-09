This Is Where You Get The Best Italian Street Food In New Jersey

There is a cult developing and I suggest you join. You don’t have to do anything weird but you do have to admit that Italians just do everything better.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

Admit it, from cars to wine and fashion the Italians have it on lock. Add food into the conversation and it's game over.

We all love fine Italian dining but what about Italian street food? It has been underrated until now. If you need proof of the appreciation then you need to get an Italian hot dog from Jimmy Buff’s.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

I’m the first to get a dirty water dog in NYC or at Yankee Stadium but those pale in comparison to this place. The Italian hot dog was created right here in Jersey. If you haven’t had one I’ll drop some knowledge on you, it's a dog stuffed into hallowed-out Italian bread and topped off with fried potatoes and peppers, and onions. It’s the kind of dog that sticks to your ribs.

I’m not alone in my admiration for this place. Only In Your State did a write-up all about it which you can read here.

If you love an Italian spin on things this is a must-try. Jimmy Racioppi invented the concept back in 1932 and let’s just say it did not need much perfecting.

They have a full menu too:

Photo credit: Jimmy Buff's

You can find Jimmy Buff’s at 506 Boulevard in Kenilworth.

