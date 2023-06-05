This NJ College Named One of the Top Party Schools in the Country

In 1984, one of the biggest movies was a comedy titled, Revenge of the Nerds. It starred a young Anthony Edwards, Julie Montgomery, Robert Carradine and Ted McGinley and followed the exploits of a group of nerds who were entering college.

The movie was filled with all kinds of teenage shenanigans that basically centered around drinking and the pursuit of girls. With all the partying, when did these students actually attend classes? More importantly, is that what college life is really like?

A recent report by the web site, Niche.com lists the top party schools in the country.

According to the web site, the top party school in the country honors goes to the University of California Santa Barbara. Interesting to note that while they scored an A+ in partying, they only received a C+ for safety.

If you've ever met someone who attended Penn State University, you probably won't be surprised that they made the list of top party schools in the country. They are ranked number 12 in the country.

Penn State via Facebook Penn State via Facebook loading...

Amongst their most popular majors is "Information Science." I'm guessing those students get great practice with all those parties. I mean, someone has to get out the important information on campus like, "who's bringing the punch?"

Closer to home, Rutgers University made the list of top party schools in the country, placing 24th. While Rutgers placed 24th out of 1500 schools that were ranked, it's important to note, that Rutgers is also number 21 out of 700 schools as best colleges for criminal justice in the country.

Rutgers University via Facebook Rutgers University via Facebook loading...

Check out the complete list of 2023 Top Party Schools in America - Niche.

