If you’re a South Jersey student stressing about landing an internship before summer hits, here’s one that actually feels like summer. Instead of being stuck behind a desk, you could be down the Shore, working with marine life and connecting with visitors who are just as curious as you are.

Turn Your Love for the Shore Into Real Experience

The Education Assistant Internship at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center is one of those rare opportunities where passion meets purpose. If you’ve grown up visiting the Jersey Shore or just love ocean life, this is your chance to turn that into something meaningful for your resume and your future.

First Seal Pup Patient Of The Season Marine Mammal Stranding Center via Facebook loading...

What You’ll Actually Be Doing

This isn’t a coffee-run internship. You’ll spend your days educating the public about marine mammals, conservation, and environmental stewardship.

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Think hands-on learning, real conversations, and helping people understand why protecting our coastline matters. It’s perfect if you’re studying environmental science, education, biology or just figuring it all out.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center/Facebook Marine Mammal Stranding Center/Facebook loading...

Why This Internship Stands Out

Summer internships can feel transactional. This one doesn’t. You’ll build communication skills, gain public-facing experience, and work with a team that genuinely cares about the mission. Plus, it’s at the shore. That alone is a win.

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How to Apply Before the Deadline

Spots are limited, and the deadline is April 13 so don’t wait. Head over to their website to get the full details and application instructions.

This Gray Seal Calls Joe and Jahna "Mom" & "Dad" As a result of spreading awareness of marine mammals and their welfare throughout South Jersey, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center has made Joe and Jahna "seal parents". Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal