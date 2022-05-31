Thomas Rhett notched his 19th No. 1 hit country single this week, sending "Slow Down Summer" — the lead single off of his Where We Started album — to the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart.

Having one No. 1 hit — much less 19 of them — is a big deal, but the milestone doesn't seem to impress Rhett's daughter, 2-year-old Lennon Love. He posted a video of the two of them in a vehicle together, listening to the newly-minted chart-topping hit, but little Lennon doesn't even crack a smile when she hears the song's gone No. 1.

"Me and Lennon just went and took pictures on the beach," Rhett says in the video, as Lennon interjects, "Yeah."

"Listening to 'Slow Down Summer' on the radio. No. 1 song in the country right now," the country superstar continues. "What you think, girl?" But Lennon doesn't quite match her dad's excitement: Instead, she fixes a somber — but adorable — stare in the direction of the camera.

Rhett will follow up "Slow Down Summer" with his next single, "Half of Me," which is a duet with Riley Green. Both songs are on the track list of Where We Started, and both are particularly special because of their family ties, Rhett explains in a statement.

"I'm pretty blown away to be celebrating my 19th No. 1 with 'Slow Down Summer' and the release of my new single 'Half of Me,'" he shares."I wrote both of these songs with my dad, which is special to me, and several other truly incredible songwriters. I hope fans have as much fun singing along to 'Half of Me' as we did writing it."

Rhett didn't seem fazed by Lennon's lack of enthusiasm, and with good reason: He's had a little bit of practice with his family members not keeping up with his career moves. Back in March, weeks before the release of Where We Started, Rhett posted a hilarious video in which his wife, Lauren Akins, reveals that she had no clue he had a new album coming out. "Such a great supporter of my career," Rhett drily captioned the video, along with an emoji of a laughing face with tears streaming down its cheeks.

