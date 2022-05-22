Reports say three juveniles were rescued from a rip current in Ocean City on Saturday and one had to be a taken to a regional trauma center.

WTXF-TV reports the incident happened around noon on Saturday in the water off of the 10th Street beach.

Ocean City Beach Patrol members and first responders arrived and found two swimmers, both from Hammonton, and pulled them to the shore.

Personnel then spotted a shirt in the water. It was then they spotted a third swimmer submerged. They pulled that person, a 12-year-old boy from Mays Landing, and began multiple rounds of CPR.

According to WPVI-TV, he was breathing on his own but unresponsive. He was taken to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden for further evaluation.

The two juveniles from Hammonton were taken to Shore Medical Center as a precaution.

As of Sunday morning, there was no update available on the condition of the child from Hammonton.

Reports say the ocean water temperature on Saturday was in the mid-50s.

