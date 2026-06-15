If you spent summers in Ocean City, chances are you have a Wonderland Pier memory.

Maybe it was riding the Giant Wheel and seeing the entire boardwalk from the top. Maybe it was spending way too much money in the arcade trying to win a prize that definitely wasn't worth it. Or maybe it was just part of your family's annual shore tradition.

That's why the future of the former Wonderland Pier site continues to spark so much conversation.

Wonderland Pier’s Future Is Still TBD

A boardwalk advisory subcommittee is recommending a hotel that's smaller than developer Eustace Mita's proposed $150 million resort for the iconic property.

The recommendation comes as Ocean City continues debating what should replace one of the most recognizable landmarks on the boardwalk.

Ever since Wonderland closed, residents and visitors have been asking the same question: What's the best use for that space?

That's where opinions start to split.

READ MORE: The Most Bizarre Boardwalk Pizza Preference In South Jersey

Family-Friendly Vs. Party Vibes In OCNJ

Some people believe Ocean City should preserve the family-friendly, low-key atmosphere that's made it a favorite Shore destination for generations. Others argue the city needs new investment and modern attractions to stay competitive with places like Atlantic City and Wildwood.

At its core, the debate feels bigger than a hotel proposal.

It's really about Ocean City's identity and what residents want the future of the boardwalk to look like.

What Do You Want To See Happen With Ocean City?

One thing is certain: everyone seems to have an opinion.

So we'll ask the question many locals are already debating: what would you like to see built on the former Wonderland Pier site? Bonus points if you share your favorite Wonderland memory. Share your thoughts on the app.

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Here's What Makes Ocean City So Special You told us about the place or thing that makes Ocean City, NJ special to you Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis