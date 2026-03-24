If you’re looking for a feel-good reason to get outside in South Jersey right now… this might be it.

There’s a new face at the Cape May Zoo and people are already falling in love.

Her name is Ember, and she’s a 9-month-old red panda who just arrived earlier this month.

Red Panda Photo by Xiangkun ZHU on Unsplash loading...

A Curious (and Slightly Chaotic) New Arrival

Ember made her way to South Jersey from the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook and she’s still getting used to her new home.

Keepers describe her as curious but cautious, which honestly just makes her more relatable, if you ask me.

She’s apparently been exploring her space, getting comfortable, and fully embracing enrichment time… including making a mess (which, apparently, she loves).

You can usually spot her in the rear panda yard, but like any good introvert, she sometimes heads inside for a break, so if you don’t see her right away, it’s worth circling back.

Cute Red Panda Photo by Michael Payne on Unsplash loading...

Red Pandas Are Even Cooler Than You Think

Fun fact: red pandas were actually named before giant pandas, making them the original panda.

They’re native to the Eastern Himalayas, live in forested mountain regions, and spend a lot of time munching on bamboo.

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You know that iconic reddish coat? It’s why they’re often called “firefox.”

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Planning Your Visit To The Cape May Zoo

The Cape May Zoo is open daily, making it an easy, low-pressure outing.

Park hours: 7 a.m. to dusk

7 a.m. to dusk Zoo hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Aurora, the zoo’s other red panda, is still in the front yard, so you might get to see both.

If you need a simple, genuinely enjoyable day out… Ember might be your sign to go.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly