One New Jersey Resident Just Won $6.5 Million On Their Phone!

One New Jersey Resident Just Won $6.5 Million On Their Phone!

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Imagine winning six and a half million dollars in your socks and underwear!

One New Jersey resident doesn't have to imagine it, because they did it!

$6.5 Million!

Woohoo!

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New Jersey Lottery Player Uses Their Phone to Win Large Jackpot

In the old days, you used to have to drive to the store, fill out this funky paper card, then hand it to a cashier, along with cash, to buy your lottery ticket.

Things change.

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Now, you can use an APP on your phone to do the same thing. (Oh, fancy people don't call them cell phones anymore. It's a mobile device. Ahh.) On your cell phone, you can buy New Jersey lottery tickets.

New Jersey lottery officials say one person did just that - and, they won $6.5 Million!

They say the player used the Jackpocket APP and won the jackpot in the March 23rd Pick-6 game. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 6, 33, 38, and 41.

Lottery officials have not said if the winner has come forward as of yet. Is it you?

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
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SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, New Jersey Lottery, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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