Dave Portnoy is THE pizza reviewer.

While he didn't introduce the idea of rating pizza on the internet, he's perfected it. He is the gold standard.

Note to others who try to make videos of themselves rating pizza: Don't bother. Really. You're just wasting your time, and anybody's time who clicks on your video.

READ MORE: Here's Every Dave Portnoy Pizza Review in the Atlantic City Area

READ MORE: Dave Portnoy Rates Wawa Pizza

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Dave Portnoy's 10 Highest Pizza Review Scores

If you're never watched a Dave Portnoy pizza review online, try it sometime. It's a big rabbit hole to go down, and you may be there for awhile.

Portnoy has done countless reviews from pizza place in the United States, and around the world.

We've used a variety of sources for this updated Top 10 list. Here it is:

1. Monte's Restaurant, Lynn, Massachusetts. Score: A Perfect 10. The only 10 he's ever handed out.

2. Di Fara Pizza, Brooklyn New York. Score: 9.4.

3. DeLucia's Brick Over Pizza, Raritan, New Jersey. Score: 9.4. (See the review here)

4. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Chestnut Hill, Masterclasses. Score: 9.4.

5. Luigi's Pizza, Brooklyn, New York. Score: 9.3.

6. Lucali, Brooklyn, New York. Score: 9.3.

7. John's of Bleeker Street, New York, New York. Score: 9.3.

8. Oath Pizza, Nantucket, Massachusetts. Score: 9.3

9. Sally's Apizza, New Haven, Connecticut. Score: 9.2

10. Joe and Pat's Pizzeria, Staten Island, New York. Score: 9.2

What's your favorite pizza place? Has Portnoy been there yet?Let us know in the comments.

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly