For the first time since revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis on Sunday (June 12), Toby Keith spoke out on social media. The country star issued a brief statement thanking fans for all their love, prayers and well-wishes over the past few days.

"Thank you for all your love and support," he writes. "I have the best fans in the world."

After sharing his diagnosis, Keith received an outpouring of support from fans across the world, plus some fellow celebrities. Jason Aldean and RaeLynn both responded to Keith's news with words of encouragement, as did TV host Cody Alan and the ACM Awards and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

In his initial statement letting fans know about his cancer battle, Keith said he'd been diagnosed in the fall of 2021, and that he'd spent the following six months "receiving chemo, radiation and surgery." Though he assured fans that his course of treatment is going well so far, he did say that he needed to recuperate and spend time with his family in 2022.

One day later, Keith cleared his tour calendar, canceling more than a dozen shows that he'd been planning to play over the course of the year. Despite those cancelations, Keith assures fans that he's optimistic about his ability to return to the road as soon as possible.

"I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," the singer says at the close of his statement.