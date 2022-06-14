Brantley Gilbert Coming to Atlantic City This Summer

The list of country performers playing Atlantic City this summer continues to expand.

Already we have the TidalWave Music Fest on the Beach in Atlantic City with more than 30 artists playing the festival August 12 - 14. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley.

Sam Hunt is scheduled for the Hard Rock this summer. Toby Keith was as well, but his tour has now been cancelled due to his health concerns.

Now, add another name to the list as Brantley Gilbert will be playing the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City on July 29th. Tickets are available here.

In the meantime, this week, you can win tickets every morning on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna.

Brantley's hits include, "Country Must Be Countrywide", "You Don't Know Her Like I Do", "One Hell of an Amen" and "Bottoms Up."

This is going to be one fun summer in South Jersey!