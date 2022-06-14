DOH! Real-Life Moe&#8217;s from &#8216;The Simpsons&#8217; Coming to Wildwood, NJ

letsbepandas/YouTube

Wanna visit a place where nobody knows your name, and no one cares? Your place is the fictional Moe's from The Simpsons! Except now, a real-life Moe's is coming to Wildwood!

That's right! A Moe's pop-up is opening at the Jersey Shore and will be located on the Wildwood Boardwalk, according to wildwoodvideoarchive.com.

JMC Pop Ups LLC. will reportedly bring Homer Simpson's favorite watering hole to life at 21st and the Boardwalk.

And, it sounds like it's going to be a pretty cool, immersive experience for fans of the longest-running animated series in history.

But if you're hoping to sit at the bar and say, "Mmm. Beer!" you'll have to improvise. Visitors can order a beverage called the Flaming Moe, but it's non-alcoholic.

There will also be plenty of snacks to choose from and Simpsons merch for purchase.

Moe's Boardwalk is slated to open on June 18th. Tickets are $15

