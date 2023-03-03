This Weekend Feel The Luck At A Local New Jersey Irish Festival

I'm a firm believer that around St. Patrick's day, everyone gets to be a little Irish.

It just makes the celebrations a little more fun.

In fact, just a few short years ago my family took one of those DNA tests and found out that we actually had some Irish roots.

Needless to say, I've been pretty big on St. Patrick's day since then!

Toms River is also getting ready to kick off the St. Patrick's day celebrations this weekend with an event that's so jam-packed it'll have you seeing green!

First though, just a quick reminder as to why St. Patrick's day is celebrated!

It's a celebration of the life of the Patron Saint of Ireland, St. Patrick who lived in the fifth century, according to History.com

The Irish have been celebrating this holiday for well over 1,000 years and since it would fall during the lenten season, they'd be allowed to eat meat on this day to celebrate as well as drink and dance.

That brings us to today, where we have massive parades, bar crawls, and tons of great events to celebrate, like the one coming up in Toms River on Saturday, March 4th.

Downtown Toms River, NJ Hosting Its Third Annual Irish Festival

This year, according to Toms River Patch, the Irish festival will feature live music from acts like the Eamonn Ryan Band as well as the Shamrock and Thistle Pipe and Drum Group.

There will be local vendors plus storefronts like Garden State Distillery and Battle River Brewing will be open.

Plus, the Toms River Fire Company 1 will be selling corned beef sandwiches to raise money for the fire station.

The Toms River Irish Festival takes place this Saturday, March 4th from noon to six.

The festival is presented by Ocean County's St. Patrick's Day Committee and is a lead-up event for the Seaside Heights St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 11th.

