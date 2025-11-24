It’s officially holiday shopping season and Ocean Casino Resort is coming in HOT with the return of its magical Holiday Village.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning Saturday, November 29th, The Shops at The Row will transform into a festive little world packed with sparkling lights, holiday scents, and so many gift-worthy finds that you’ll actually feel ahead of schedule for once.

If you love artisanal gifts, local makers, and supporting small businesses while sipping something warm (or spiked) and wandering through twinkly decor, this is your time.

READ MORE: Swap Santa Photos For A Holiday Horse Photo Shoot In NJ This Year

Ocean hand-selected more than 20 total makers and boutiques to create a shopping experience that feels intimate, local, and totally in the holiday spirit.

holiday shopping Photo by sarah b on Unsplash loading...

Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Cute

Expect everything from handcrafted jewelry to luxe spa goodies, surf style, sweet treats, art, home décor, and my personal weakness: Bar32 Chocolate.

This year’s lineup includes:

Airbrush Allstars Bar32 Chocolate BFFS & BABES Blissfully Liss Jewelry Brig Chic Carell Art Collection Coastal Couture Permanent Jewelry Flirt! Lingerie & Living Flying Point Surf Shop Hank Sauce Mad Mutz Madison K Cookies

AND MORE!

It’s basically a perfectly curated highlight reel of the best local makers all in one spot.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Don’t Miss The Big Prize

This Saturday only, shoppers can score a chance to win Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets for their December 21st show in Philly. Honestly, isn’t that reason enough to swing by?

Holiday Village Hours are

Saturdays: Nov 29, Dec 6, 13, 20

Sundays: Dec 7 & 14

All hours are the same all day, from 10 AM – 7 PM.

READ MORE: New Data Proves Holiday Stress In South Jersey Is ALL Too Real

Grab your comfy boots, your gift list, and your best holiday vibes. Ocean’s Holiday Village is ready to kick off the season South Jersey style this weekend.

NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping Check on these stores this Small Business Saturday and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce