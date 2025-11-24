Ocean Casino Resort’s Holiday Village Returns For 2025
It’s officially holiday shopping season and Ocean Casino Resort is coming in HOT with the return of its magical Holiday Village.
Beginning Saturday, November 29th, The Shops at The Row will transform into a festive little world packed with sparkling lights, holiday scents, and so many gift-worthy finds that you’ll actually feel ahead of schedule for once.
If you love artisanal gifts, local makers, and supporting small businesses while sipping something warm (or spiked) and wandering through twinkly decor, this is your time.
Ocean hand-selected more than 20 total makers and boutiques to create a shopping experience that feels intimate, local, and totally in the holiday spirit.
Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Cute
Expect everything from handcrafted jewelry to luxe spa goodies, surf style, sweet treats, art, home décor, and my personal weakness: Bar32 Chocolate.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Airbrush Allstars
- Bar32 Chocolate
- BFFS & BABES
- Blissfully Liss Jewelry
- Brig Chic
- Carell Art Collection
- Coastal Couture Permanent Jewelry
- Flirt! Lingerie & Living
- Flying Point Surf Shop
- Hank Sauce
- Mad Mutz
- Madison K Cookies
AND MORE!
It’s basically a perfectly curated highlight reel of the best local makers all in one spot.
Don’t Miss The Big Prize
This Saturday only, shoppers can score a chance to win Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets for their December 21st show in Philly. Honestly, isn’t that reason enough to swing by?
Holiday Village Hours are
Saturdays: Nov 29, Dec 6, 13, 20
Sundays: Dec 7 & 14
All hours are the same all day, from 10 AM – 7 PM.
Grab your comfy boots, your gift list, and your best holiday vibes. Ocean’s Holiday Village is ready to kick off the season South Jersey style this weekend.
