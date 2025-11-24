Ocean Casino Resort&#8217;s Holiday Village Returns For 2025

Ocean Casino Resort’s Holiday Village Returns For 2025

Canva

It’s officially holiday shopping season and Ocean Casino Resort is coming in HOT with the return of its magical Holiday Village.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

Beginning Saturday, November 29th, The Shops at The Row will transform into a festive little world packed with sparkling lights, holiday scents, and so many gift-worthy finds that you’ll actually feel ahead of schedule for once.

If you love artisanal gifts, local makers, and supporting small businesses while sipping something warm (or spiked) and wandering through twinkly decor, this is your time.

Ocean hand-selected more than 20 total makers and boutiques to create a shopping experience that feels intimate, local, and totally in the holiday spirit.

Photo by sarah b on Unsplash
loading...

Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Cute

Expect everything from handcrafted jewelry to luxe spa goodies, surf style, sweet treats, art, home décor, and my personal weakness: Bar32 Chocolate.

This year’s lineup includes:

  1. Airbrush Allstars
  2. Bar32 Chocolate
  3. BFFS & BABES
  4. Blissfully Liss Jewelry
  5. Brig Chic
  6. Carell Art Collection
  7. Coastal Couture Permanent Jewelry
  8. Flirt! Lingerie & Living
  9. Flying Point Surf Shop
  10. Hank Sauce
  11. Mad Mutz
  12. Madison K Cookies

AND MORE!

It’s basically a perfectly curated highlight reel of the best local makers all in one spot.

Getty Images
loading...

Don’t Miss The Big Prize

This Saturday only, shoppers can score a chance to win Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets for their December 21st show in Philly. Honestly, isn’t that reason enough to swing by?

Holiday Village Hours are
Saturdays: Nov 29, Dec 6, 13, 20
Sundays: Dec 7 & 14
All hours are the same all day, from 10 AM – 7 PM.

Grab your comfy boots, your gift list, and your best holiday vibes. Ocean’s Holiday Village is ready to kick off the season South Jersey style this weekend.

NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping

Check on these stores this Small Business Saturday and beyond!

Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Holiday Shopping No More: 16 NJ Stores You Can Never Shop at Again

Let's take a walk through a virtual vintage shopping mall that features nothing but stores that can no longer be found in the great Garden State.
Filed Under: AC Facebook, Holiday Activities, Ocean Casino Resort, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Christmas, Community, Entertainment, Events, Holidays, Live Events, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

More From Cat Country 107.3