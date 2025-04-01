Atlantic City Casino Has Some April Fools Day Fun

We know that Atlantic City's skyline is changing, but we didn't expect this.

It's all in fun, as Ocean Casino has "announced" that they have rebranded their property to "Oceans Casino Resort."

Ocean Casino becomes Oceans Casino

As part of April Fools Day fun, the powers to be at Ocean have made the change to Oceans.

According to a press release from their marketing partner, Oceans has made the change "Due to strong feedback from its guests, and let’s be honest, countless mispronunciations,"

It's nice to know that the folks at Ocean are aware of the amount of people that don't pronounce their name properly.

(Spoiler alert: It's OCEAN, not OCEANS!)

According to the release, "The famed sign has been replaced with the brand-new “Oceans” logo, which is now proudly displayed at the hotel."

Actually, a new sign is on the way

In reality, there IS a change going on with the signage at Ocean Casino Resort.

The iconic Ocean Casino sign was recently dismantled, and new signage is expected to be installed in the near future.

According to officials at Ocean, the new signage will use LED technology and include over 7,000 individual lights. The upcoming sign will be able to be programmed with different colors and styles.

We assume, moving forward, "Oceans" will not be featured, except possibly on future April Fools Days.

Well played, Ocean, well played.

Maybe next year, you can rename your place "Danny Ocean's Casino", after the George Clooney character from the Ocean's Eleven movies.

(Or maybe next year, they can give me back all the money I lost playing Blackjack...)

