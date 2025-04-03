Famous Stephen Starr Bringing 2 New Restaurants to Atlantic City

Famed restaurateur Stephen Starr will be bringing two new restaurants to Atlantic City.

The head of Starr Resuarants will help launch the new restaurants this summer in partnership with Ocean Casino Resort.

Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

The famous Steven Starr

Starr Restaurants is the company behind many notable and exceptional restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

Starr's efforts have resulted in recognition from Bon Appetite (Restaurateur of the Year), Zagat's (Restaurateur of the Year), and The James Beard Foundation.

According to Starr, it's a return of sorts to Atlantic City, where he spent many summers growing up. “It feels like a full circle moment for me to work on restaurant projects in Atlantic City, a place where I formed some of my finest childhood memories, both at the beach and on America’s most popular boardwalk."

Restaurants to open this summer

I'm a big fan of restaurants - and in Atlantic City, we have some great restaurants both "stand alone" and inside some of our casinos.

Both of the Starr restaurants are scheduled to open on the lobby level of Ocean Resort Casino.

We look forward to Starr's new food creations in Atlantic City!

