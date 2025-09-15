People started noticing the helicopter traffic in Atlantic City on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of celebrities were flying private helicopters to Ocean Casino directly, while others were flying their private jets to Atlantic City International Airport, or other airports in Philadelphia and New York.

Limousines also brought stars directly to Ocean Casino Resort. The place to be in Atlantic City this past weekend was Ocean Casino Resort.

Ocean Casino Resort Hosts Reform Event

Jay-Z. Meek Mill and others hosted the second REFORM Alliance Gala, raising $20 million for criminal justice reform. That total is similar to the amount raised during the first Gala.

Scores of celebrities from music, film, TV, sports, and more were seen enjoying the gala and the football watch party at Ocean Casino Resort.

The black-tie event featured a performance by The Weeknd, and the stars were out!

Check out more photos below.

Mission of the REFORM Alliance

According to the website, the REFORM Alliance has the following mission: "REFORM Alliance aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing."

The Alliance has its roots in the Meek Mills case, when he was imprisoned, and eventually released.

Find out more about REFORM Alliance here.

