Troopers: Two Wanted for Stealing Thousands from Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Patrons
State troopers say they are looking for two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patrons inside casinos in Atlantic City.
According to police, at around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, the pictured male suspect forcefully took $15,000 cash from a person who was sitting at a slot machine in Resorts Casino Hotel. He fled in a grey Toyota sedan that was being driven by the pictured female suspect.
Then, at around 10:40 on the night of Friday, July 8th, police say the male suspect forcefully took $12,000 cash from a person seated at a slot machine in Caesars before fleeing in the same vehicle driven by the same female.
The first suspect is described as a black male, about 6' tall, stocky build, with dreadlocks.
The second suspect is a white female with brown hair and wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Casino Operations Unit at (609) 441-7464. Anonymous tips are welcome.