State troopers say they are looking for two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patrons inside casinos in Atlantic City.

According to police, at around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, the pictured male suspect forcefully took $15,000 cash from a person who was sitting at a slot machine in Resorts Casino Hotel. He fled in a grey Toyota sedan that was being driven by the pictured female suspect.

Then, at around 10:40 on the night of Friday, July 8th, police say the male suspect forcefully took $12,000 cash from a person seated at a slot machine in Caesars before fleeing in the same vehicle driven by the same female.

The first suspect is described as a black male, about 6' tall, stocky build, with dreadlocks.

The second suspect is a white female with brown hair and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Casino Operations Unit at (609) 441-7464. Anonymous tips are welcome.

