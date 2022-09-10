Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.

Authorities say back then, the Wildwood Police Department seized multiple kilos of illegal drugs and $65,000 cash. An investigation related to that seizure determined Rodriguez was the leader of a large-scale drug distribution network that operated across Wildwood, Lower and Middle Townships, and Puerto Rico, according to police.

Last Thursday, September 8th, law enforcement officers executed ten search warrants within Cape May County and seized nearly three kilos of fentanyl/heroin, worth over $750,000, and $115,000 cash.

Rodriguez-Lopez and Roman-Maysonet were taken into custody and both are facing a long list of drug-related charges of varying degrees.

Sutherland says this investigation is continuing and additional arrest warrants may be issued.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 or via the cmcpo.tips website.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

