Authorities say two people have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in a Burlington County shopping center parking lot earlier this month.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says 21-year-old Knowah Crowderparham of Beverly has been charged with first-degree murder and related weapons charges. He was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the Burlington County Jail.

The investigation began on the evening of February 11th when officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to Kennedy Plaza on John F. Kennedy Way for a report of a shooting. There, 19-year-old Adam Janson was found dead in front of a pizza shop.

The investigation revealed that Janson, who was known to reside in the Burlington City/Burlington Township area, got into a vehicle with Crowderparham and Alexa Hess, 19, of Burlington City. An argument ensued and Crowderparham shot Janson as he attempted to exit the vehicle. The investigation further revealed that after the shooting, Crowderparham and Hess, who was the driver, went to a nearby residence and cleaned the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Hess was charged with third-degree endangering an injured victim, conspiracy, hindering, fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law, and tampering with physical evidence. She was taken into custody on February 13th and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey