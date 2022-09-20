Two Killed in Plane Crash in Upper Deerfield Twp, NJ

Two Killed in Plane Crash in Upper Deerfield Twp, NJ

NBC-10 News

Two people aboard a single engine plane died Monday afternoon when it crashed in a field in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.

In a statement, the FAA says a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a residential yard at around 2:15 pm.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation into the crash and will provide updates as they learn more.

There is no immediate identification of those aboard or from what airport they had flown from.

There are several small airfield's within close proximity of the crash site, including Hidden Acres Farm Airport in Bridgeton, BJ farms Airport in Bridgeton and Woodcrest Frams Airstrip in Bridgeton.

Ted Greenberg from NBC-10 news reports that the NJ State Police are verifying that the two people aboard were killed in the crash.

Parvin Mill Road closed for the investigation.

This investigation is preliminary and more details will be released soon.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey

Delicious Cape May Restaurants Open Year-Round 2022-2023

The off-season is my favorite time of year to visit Cape May. You will find that the least crowded time is a great time to try some delicious Cape May restaurants that stay open year-round or most of the off-season.
Filed Under: two die in plane crash in Upper deerfield Twp NJ
Categories: Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3