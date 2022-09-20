Two Killed in Plane Crash in Upper Deerfield Twp, NJ

Two people aboard a single engine plane died Monday afternoon when it crashed in a field in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.

In a statement, the FAA says a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a residential yard at around 2:15 pm.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation into the crash and will provide updates as they learn more.

There is no immediate identification of those aboard or from what airport they had flown from.

There are several small airfield's within close proximity of the crash site, including Hidden Acres Farm Airport in Bridgeton, BJ farms Airport in Bridgeton and Woodcrest Frams Airstrip in Bridgeton.

Ted Greenberg from NBC-10 news reports that the NJ State Police are verifying that the two people aboard were killed in the crash.

Parvin Mill Road closed for the investigation.

This investigation is preliminary and more details will be released soon.

