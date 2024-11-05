No arrests have been made after a 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Camden County late last week.

Officials with the Pine Hill Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of Turnersville Road around 1:00 early Saturday morning, November 2nd after they received a report about a person in the roadway.

That person, identified only as a 26-year-old white male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver involved in the accident fled the scene after striking the man and they did not disclose if they had any potential leads in the case.

900 block of Turnersville Road in Pine Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Turnersville Road was closed between Estates Road and Mac Knight Drive for several hours while the scene was cleared.

News of this fatal hit-and-run crash comes hours after authorities in Washington Township, Gloucester County, said they are investigating another hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man Monday night.

Anyone with information about the Pine Hill hit-and-run is asked to contact police at (856) 783-1549.

