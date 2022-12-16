What are your plans for the weekend? Make sure they include us!

It's Jahna's Holiday Brew Tour & this weekend, we'll be at Maynard's in Margate for their annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Party! We'll be hanging out at Maynard's Cafe this Saturday from 6-8 p.m. Make sure you swing by after you're all done shopping for the day and join us for some holiday fun and good brews.

It's an ugly sweater party, so make sure you come in your holiday best... or worst? I'll probably be wearing a onesie. People get really into it, so I can't wait to see all of the different sweaters everyone decides to wear.

Don't worry, there will be plenty of reindeer games to be played, too. How does Reindeer Antler Toss sound? We've got your shot at a pair Carrie Underwood tickets if you get there before we leave, so the earlier you arrive, the better your chances are to score those!

We hope you'll join us this Saturday for the annual Maynard's Cafe Ugly Holiday Sweater Party! It's all going down SATURDAY, December 17th at Maynard's in Margate. The party goes all night, but catch us from 6-8 p.m.

Hope to see ya there!

