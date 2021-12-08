If you're from the Garden State, have a passion for animals, and were interested in making a career out of that, you'd have to leave the state if you decided to study veterinary medicine.

Soon, that won't be the case. As a matter of fact, you won't even have to leave South Jersey to do so! According to multiple sources, a school of veterinary medicine is on its way to Rowan University in Glassboro. This is a big deal not just for South Jersey, but all of NJ since there is no vet school currently anywhere within the state at all.

While Rowan hasn't yet issued an official statement regarding the development of the new school of medicine yet, official sources from the state of New Jersey clearly state it in the itemized breakdown of the $90 million going to the school. Rowan University will use that money to fund multiple projects in the coming months, one of which is what sources from the state called the Rowan University Of Veterinary Medicine. Not sure how much more "official" you can get than that.

As to when the program will be ready to offer enrollment; that's a question that hasn't yet been answered. As of right now, the program and brick-and-mortar location themselves are still in development. Sewell is the rumored location for the host building, but at this point, only time will tell where the headquarters of the school will take shape.

You can take a look at even more information about what will soon be Jersey's very first vet program HERE.

Source: Courierpostonline.com

