Popular Atlantic County Pet Hospital Closing Forever

The days are numbered for a pet hospital in our area.

The owners of Linwood Pet Hospital have announced on Facebook that they will be closing their doors forever.

Never fear, though, there is a backup plan.

Goodbye Linwood

In a social media post Linwood Pet Hospital announced they're closing the doors permanently on December 31st, and transferring all operations to their Northfield Veterinary Center.

The Northfield location, 611 New Road, opened earlier this year, with some of the staff moving over to the new location from Linwood. Now, everyone and everything will be making the move.

"With the expansion of Northfield, we have made the bittersweet decision to close Linwood Pet Hospital starting December 31st and move the remainder of our team to our new location. While we will certainly miss the building and all the wonderful memories created here, we are so excited to finally have the entire team back together under one roof to help better serve our clients, referring community, and most importantly, our patients!"

The good news here is that current patients and their families don't have to search for a new provider!

New location in Northfield

Owners say the new location in Northfield is a state-of-the-art facility that will allow the staff to continue to provide the same level (or even better) care for your furry friends.

If you need to make an appointment for your pet at the Northfield location, call (609) 277-3700. In an emergency situation, just head there right away. The Northfield facility is open Monday - Sunday, 8am to Midnight, including holidays.

We wish good luck to the staff at the Northfield Veterinary Center!

SOURCE: Linwood Pet Hospital

