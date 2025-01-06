People went to sleep on Sunday, January 5th anxiously awaiting the fun day ahead. Governor Phil Murphy had already declared a state of emergency for almost all of the counties in South Jersey, so nobody was worried about alarm clocks, packing lunches, or waking up during the early hours of Monday morning to get ready for school.

Certain parts of the Garden State are expected to see almost nine inches! That almost NEVER happens here in the deepest parts of South Jersey, so plenty of people are excited about the forecasted accumulation. Parts of Cape May County will see the most snow, followed by parts of Cumberland, Salem, and Atlantic Counties.

One of the most precious moments people can't wait to share on social media are pictures of the family outside in the snow. Everyone right down to the family dog enjoys some snow day fun. First responders are reminding you to keep track of the time you let your fur babies enjoy the weather with you.

How Should Pets Be Outside During A Snowstorm?

Think about it... when you head out into the snow, you're bundled up with a hat, a scarf, gloves, probably a sweatshirt and something warm on your legs, a winter coat, and boots. When you bring your pups outside, they've only got the coat on their back. Their fur is the only thing protecting them from the elements.

Sure, there are plenty of dogs that LOVE the snow. Huskies can spend all day out there. Not all dogs have that kind of coat, though.

The folks from the Wildwood Police Department have taken to social media to remind you that if you're feeling chilly outside today, your pets probably are, too. Don't keep them out in the cold for longer than they need to be. Play for a bit, let them do their business, then bring them back inside where it's warm.

A good rule of thumb: if you're cold, they're cold. Have fun and be safe, South Jersey! Get those fur babies inside.

