Video Shows Woman Pulled From Spirit Flight From Miami to Atlantic City

A video posted to YouTube reportedly shows a woman being removed from an Atlantic City-bound plane after a profanity-laced tirade.

We've heard from several passengers that this event did take place on the flight - on Spirit Airlines flight 3115 from Miami to Atlantic City on Monday.

According to the post on YouTube, the woman was removed following a verbal altercation with another passenger.

We warn you that the video contains plenty of profanity:

