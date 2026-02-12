Why South Jersey Travelers Love Flying Out Of ACY

A new study shows exactly why Atlantic City Airport is the best option for locals. South Jersey travelers, this one’s for you.

A recent survey from AirHelp ranked U.S. airports based on flight disruptions in January, after a massive snowstorm triggered more than 11,000 cancellations nationwide. The results? Let’s just say Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) is looking like a major win.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) landed in the top 10 worst airports for disruptions, with a staggering 51% of flights impacted. That means more than half of travelers dealt with cancellations, long delays, lost luggage, or even denied boarding.

Yeah… no thanks.

Philadelphia Airport Ranked Among Worst For Flight Disruptions

Flight disruptions include anything that throws your plans off track. That includes everything from cancellations, extended delays, overbooking issues, and obviously baggage problems. With 51% of flights affected at PHL, odds weren’t exactly in travelers’ favor.

After a winter storm already caused chaos across the country, Philly passengers were hit especially hard.

Why Atlantic City Airport (ACY) Is A Hidden Gem

This is exactly why South Jersey is so lucky to have Atlantic City Airport.

Flying out of ACY is just… easier. Parking? Simple. Security lines? Manageable. Check-in? Quick. You don’t need to block off half your day just to catch a flight.

Once you’re through security, you’re not sprinting across terminals. You can actually relax. Grab a drink, order a snack, scroll your phone in peace. That’s the way pre-flight time should be.

Flying ACY Means Less Stress, More Travel

Another major perk? You don’t have to show up three hours early just to play it safe. ACY offers a smoother, more predictable experience, especially during peak travel seasons or unpredictable winter weather.

While bigger airports battle constant disruptions, Atlantic City International continues to prove that smaller can absolutely be better.

For South Jersey travelers, the choice is getting clearer.

