Villas, NJ: UFO Witness Says Black SUV Was Following Secret Aircraft

It's one thing to see something strange and unknown. It's another when someone else sees it - and may or may not be connected with it.

A weird encounter was reported to the National UFO Reporting Center. The incident reportedly took place in Villas, New Jersey, in the southern part of Cape May County.

The unidentified witness claims he had the UFO encounter on March 5, 2023. He said he and his wife were returning from a trip to the store when they stopped at the intersection of Bayshore Road and East Greenwood Avenue.

According to the witness, "We saw a low flying aircraft that was dropping a red glowing object of sorts. After watching for a few seconds it stared moving towards the Bayside, I put my window down and didn't hear anything unusual. "

It was at that point that things got a little weird. Well, even more weird:

"We continued to watch it as we turned down our street which was only 2 blocks away and as I tried taking a photo a black vehicle rushed behind me and started flashing high-beams and tailgating, after the aircraft started to drift more to the left side leaving our line of site, the black vehicle turned down left on one of the cross roads in the neighborhood seemingly to follow the craft."

So how big was this object in the sky?

The witness provided this drawing, and said, "In the diagram drawing the aircraft looks way bigger then the moon which we used for scale, but taking in the factor that it was only about 7 stories high in the air, it's kinda hard to scale the aircraft accurately."

Have you seen anything like this? Do you believe in UFOs?

SOURCE: National UFO Reporting Center.

