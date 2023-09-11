Vineland Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

Vineland Police are asking for the public's help as they attempt to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Steven Boardley was last seen just before noon Monday walking in the area of Landing Avenue and Valley Avenue.

Police say the boy was wearing :"a black t-shirt, white tie-dye shorts, long white socks, beige foam runners, and carrying a draw string backpack."

If you know of the boy's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Vineland Police at 856-696-1212 - or simply call 911.

Police are asking anyone in the area to please check any surveillance cameras.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

