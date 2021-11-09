South Jersey HS Athlete of the Week Winner for Week of Nov 10

Each week, 973 ESPN South Jersey and Prime Events are bringing you the chance to vote for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. We want to recognize some of the great Student-Athletes from around the Cape Atlantic League with five nominees. Last week's winner was Nasir Hill from Saint Augustine Prep.

Check out this week's candidates and then see who won this week's vote below:

*LeQuint Allen, Millville, Senior - Ran for two touchdowns and caught another while also anchoring a defense that held Toms River South to minus-14 yards of total offense in a 58-0 playoff win.

*JoJo Bermudez, Cedar Creek, Senior - Caught seven passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in Cedar Creek's playoff win over Absegami. Bermudez extended his Cape Atlantic League receiving records for career receptions, career yards, and yards in a season.

*Carly Hanin, Ocean City, Senior - Scored twice in a 2-0 Field Hockey win in the Group 3 Quarterfinals then added a goal in a 2-1 win in the Semi-Finals to help the Raiders reach the South Jersey Final.

*Emily Nelson, St. Joseph, Senior - Scored the three-goal hat trick in the NJSIAA Non-Public B Field Hockey tournament to win 5-1 over Paul VI and advance to the Semi-Finals.

*Jacob Wilson, Ocean City, Senior - Ran for nearly 150 yards and had two scores while also blocking a punt to set up a touchdown in the Raiders' Playoff win over Mainland Regional.

And this week's winner of the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week - Jacob Wilson from Ocean City High School! It was a close vote between Jacob Wilson and JoJo Bermudez all week but on Friday afternoon the OCHS Senior pulled away with the win! Thank you to everyone who voted and remember to check back each week to voting for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week with the voting closing each Friday at 6 pm and the winners announced at 650pm on GameNight with Josh Hennig