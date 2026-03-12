When you think of summers in New Jersey, your mind has to drift to the state's great boardwalks, right?

New Jersey is unique in that it has more boardwalks than any other state!

READ MORE: The Richest Beach Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: Save Big Now At These Atlantic City Area Restaurants

Get our free mobile app

Townsquare Atlantic City Townsquare Atlantic City loading...

USA Today Poll: Vote for 5 New Jersey Boardwalks

Our friends at USA Today are looking for the best boardwalks in America as part of their 10 Best series.

Five New Jersey Boardwalks are in the running for the honor, and I think any or all of the five are worth voting for.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk, The Point Pleasant Boardwalk, Ocean City's Boardwalk, The Seaside Heights Boardwalk, and the Wildwoods Boardwalk are all choices in the balloting.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk, of course, is the original seaside boardwalk, having been first built in 1870. It's still great today!

The Boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach includes Jenkins Aquarium and so much more!

Ocean City is the iconic family boardwalk with rides, food, and the historic Ocean City Music Pier.

Wildwood Named Best Beach In NJ Courtesy of Wildwoodsnj.com loading...

In Seaside Heights, you'll find a little of everything - it's truly New Jersey!

Finally, Wildwoods packs a big punch on their 38 block boardwalk. You'll find hundreds of storefronts, amusements and more!

We think a vote for all five would be a good idea. You can do that here. Oh, one more note: When voting for the Ocean City Boardwalk, make sure you're voting for Ocean City New Jersey, and not that other one of the same name.

We can't wait `til summer!

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis