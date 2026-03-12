5 New Jersey Boardwalks Up For Best Boardwalk in USA

5 New Jersey Boardwalks Up For Best Boardwalk in USA

169568918

When you think of summers in New Jersey,  your mind has to drift to the state's great boardwalks, right?

New Jersey is unique in that it has more boardwalks than any other state!

READ MORE: The Richest Beach Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: Save Big Now At These Atlantic City Area Restaurants

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Townsquare Atlantic City
loading...

USA Today Poll: Vote for 5 New Jersey Boardwalks

Our friends at USA Today are looking for the best boardwalks in America as part of their 10 Best series.

Five New Jersey Boardwalks are in the running for the honor, and I think any or all of the five are worth voting for.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk, The Point Pleasant Boardwalk, Ocean City's Boardwalk, The Seaside Heights Boardwalk, and the Wildwoods Boardwalk are all choices in the balloting.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk, of course, is the original seaside boardwalk, having been first built in 1870. It's still great today!

The Boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach includes Jenkins Aquarium and so much more!

Ocean City is the iconic family boardwalk with rides, food, and the historic Ocean City Music Pier.

Courtesy of Wildwoodsnj.com
loading...

In Seaside Heights, you'll find a little of everything - it's truly New Jersey!

Finally, Wildwoods packs a big punch on their 38 block boardwalk. You'll find hundreds of storefronts, amusements and more!

We think a vote for all five would be a good idea. You can do that here. Oh, one more note: When voting for the Ocean City Boardwalk, make sure you're voting for Ocean City New Jersey, and not that other one of the same name.

We can't wait `til summer!

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

17 Things You Likely Don't Know About the Garden State Parkway

You probably drive on the Garden State Parkway all of the time, but how much do you know about one of the busiest roads in New Jersey?
Filed Under: AC Facebook, Altantic City Boardwalk, Ocean City, South Jersey Trending, Wildwood
Categories: AC, Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3