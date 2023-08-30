WARNING: Don’t Do This in New Jersey Sunflower Fields

WARNING: Don&#8217;t Do This in New Jersey Sunflower Fields

Photo by Gérôme Bruneau on Unsplash

If you Google "Sunflower Fields in New Jersey", you'll find a bunch of places statewide that grow sunflowers - and several which offer special events like "pick your own", etc.

Some of the fields have already peaked, while others have sunflowers blooming right now.

Two South Jersey farms planning sunflower events happening now - or very soon - are Dalton Farms in Swedesboro and Sunset Flower Farm in Bellplain.

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash
If you plan on going, plan to have a fun time - but, there's one thing you really shouldn't do in the sunflower fields.

Don't pose naked amongst the pretty flowers.

Is this a problem?

Apparently it has been a problem elsewhere.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash
CNN recently has the story of a British farm that had to urge visitors to stop posing naked in their fields. Really!

The Stoke Fruit Farm Shop posted this on Facebook:

Don't you hate that? You're walking through the fields and stumble on naked people!

Sam Wilson runs the farm and told CNN, "There had been about six incidents of people stripping off among the sunflowers since the field opened to visitors at the end of last month." The real problems seems to be that some children saw what was going on.

Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash
So, South Jersey, if you're going flower hunting, leave the clothes on, OK?

This has been the best public service message ever!

SOURCE: CNN

