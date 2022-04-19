It's never easy to say goodbye.

South Jersey is mourning the loss of a beloved member of the Washington Township Police Department in Gloucester County. The department lost K-9 Officer Creeper unexpectedly last week. They shared the news with the public today via a Facebook post featuring an adorable picture of the black-coated dog in service.

According to the post, Creeper passed away suddenly on April 13th. He was in service for the Washington Township Police Department for almost ten years, crossing over the rainbow bridge during year seven. Already, donations are being made in Creeper's name as all the department's K-9s are funded by generous offerings from various members of the community as well as local businesses.

The End Of Watch ceremony for a K-9 is always so hard to experience. Some people might not understand the emotional aspect that comes with honoring a K-9's service to the department, but if they knew what it entails, they'd know that it's the same as an officer's. So, to all those in the department dealing with the loss of Creeper's passing, know that the community sees you and stands with you during this difficult time.

If you or anyone you'd know may be interested in helping out the K-9 unit, all the information for you to do so has been provided via the post shared to Facebook. You can check it out for yourself HERE.

Rest in peace, Creeper. Thank you for your service to South Jersey.

Source: Facebook

