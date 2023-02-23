Watch New Jersey Woman Hilariously Describe Tornado

It's been confirmed that a tornado rolled through a part of Mercer County, New Jersey this week.

At last check there were no injuries reported, although there are numerous reports of damage in the area of the storm's path.

While tornadoes don't happen often in New Jersey, there are parts of the country that are more prone to tornadoes than others. Some parts of the country see multiple tornadoes every month of the spring and summer.

When tornadoes do happen, though, they can be very frightening.

A news crew from 7abc in New York captured the thoughts of a local resident as she told the story of the tornado that swung through her neighborhood:

Once again, thankfully, there were no known injuries.

