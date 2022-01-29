The forecast for a blizzard in South Jersey came true as many parts of our area have a foot of snow on the ground and winds are gusting over 40 MPH in spots.

A blizzard warning continues for the counties along the Garden State Parkway through this afternoon. Travel is being strongly discouraged.

Travel is difficult

As of early Saturday morning, the Atlantic City Police Department reports Route 40/322 in and out of the city is closed due to flooding.

The Wildwood Police Department reported numerous calls from motorists who are stuck in the snow. This statement was from around sunrise:

In the last hour, we’ve handled multiple disabled motor vehicles that have become stuck attempting to navigate the snow-covered roadways. Public Works employees have worked tirelessly throughout the night to keep our roads as clear as possible, however the snow continues to accumulate and winds are creating snow drifts several feet tall in some places.

This is how the Garden State Parkway looked near the Atlantic City Expressway at 9:00 Saturday morning:

Garden State Parkway just north of the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: 511NJ.org Garden State Parkway just north of the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: 511NJ.org loading...

If you must travel, there is a 35 MPH speed restriction on both the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway.

A statement from officials with Atlantic County Saturday morning:

Travel is extremely dangerous. Most roads are snow covered and winds are blowing snow resulting in poor visibility. If you must travel, let someone know of your plans and take a charged cell phone, food, water, blanket and flashlight with you. If you become stranded, remain with your vehicle.

Current snow totals

Here is a running list of current snowfall totals from the National Weather Service. These will be updated throughout the morning:

Egg Harbor Twp. - 19" (as of 2:30 PM)

Bayville - 19" (11:30 AM)

Absecon - 18.5" (3:00 PM)

Smithville - 16.1" (11:45 AM)

Atlantic City Int'l Airport - 16" (1:00 PM)

Toms River - 16" (12:45 PM)

Tuckerton - 16" (10:00 AM)

Manahawkin - 16" (10:00 AM)

Forked River - 16" (10:30 AM)

Ocean City - 15.5" (3:00 PM)

Northfield - 15" (12:10 PM)

Sea Isle City - 14.8" (12:20 PM)

Galloway - 14" (9:10 AM)

Marmora - 14" (8:45 AM)

Cape May - 13" (11:25 AM)

Estell Manor - 12.5" (1:30 PM)

Pitman - 11" (3:00 PM)

Downe Twp. - 10.7" (12:10 PM)

Vineland - 10" (12:00 PM)

Tabernacle - 9.6" (11:00 AM)

Williamstown - 9" (9:45 AM)

Sicklerville - 8" (1:15 PM)

Glassboro - 8" (1:00 PM)

Philadelphia Int'l Airport - 7.5" (1:00 PM)

Live look at Atlantic City

A look at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday morning showed whiteout conditions:

Send us your pictures of the blizzard

We would love to see your pictures of the snow! Simply download our app...

Get our free mobile app

...and on the left menu, tap on the Submit Photo/Video link. We'll share your pictures with South Jersey.

South Jersey Blizzard - January 29, 2022 A blizzard brought over a foot of snow to many locations in South Jersey. Let's take a look at some listener-submitted photos.

And enjoy some pictures of when South Jersey saw over a foot of snow earlier this month.