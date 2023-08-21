Watch Out For The Wasps At Beloved Park In Absecon, NJ

Listen, I'm not someone that likes to make a mountain out of a molehill, okay, but this actually terrifies me.

Let me let you in on a secret of mine that doesn't usually come up in conversation. I'm allergic to wasps. I didn't even discover that until I was in my late teens. I was out back, probably laying out to get a tan, and all of a sudden, I felt this awful pain in my arm.

When my mom got home, she immediately could recognize that I'd been stung by a wasp, but what she was unfamiliar with was the reason why there were red lines shooting up my arm towards my heart. As it turns out, I was experiencing cellulitis from a skin infection due to being stung. It was awful, let me tell you.

I experienced hives and itchiness in multiple areas after that. It was at my hospital visit that the doctors determined I was allergic.

That's why I feel like I MUST let parents know what I saw today floating around on social media. If you have a child that's allergic to bees or wasps, then you need to pay attention.

Somebody shared a picture to a locally-based Galloway Facebook group that shows a HUGE nest that's been created right underneath the roof of the house in Pitney Park on the mini golf course. If I were a parent and had a child that was allergic, I'd want to make sure I knew about that in an effort to keep my kid far away.

I'm not a parent, but I know if it were my kid that reacted like I do to stings, I'd want to know what I was dealing with, should I choose to bring my kid there.

Take a look for the picture yourself HERE.

Source: Facebook

