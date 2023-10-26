Watch The Replay Of The Beesley’s Point, NJ, Smokestack Implosion
It's been a little over a year now since the cooling tower went KABOOM in Beesley's Point. Now we got to witness the demolition of the giant smokestack that stood tall in everyone's direct eyeline as they made their way from Atlantic County into Cape May County over the bridge. You know the thing that looked like a giant cigarette in the sky? Well, it's gone now.
The B.L. England smokestack in Beesley's Point came tumbling down to the ground during the morning hours of Thursday, October 26th. People were messaging each other on social media desperately trying to find somewhere to watch it happen live. Luckily for us, we were able to get out to Kennedy Park in Somers Point to get a good look at the action.
You definitely heard that thing BOOM as it came down.
Obviously, the best vantage point of the implosion either came from the air, the Beesleys Point-Somers Point Bridge, or from someone's home that has a decent view of the horizon in that direction. Personally, I think we had an awesome view of the collapse right from the beach in Somers Point.
So, what's next for the site? Well, apparently it'll be the new site for connection to offshore wind power. At first, people though it would be developed into something for the community to use recreationally. Now, it seems that won't be the case. Only time will tell, though.
Take a look at our livestream of the implosion HERE.
