Wawa is Offering Unique benefit to Entice Summer Help

If you're looking for work, have I got a job for you.

Wawa has set the standard for convenience stores. If you want coffee and donuts or muffins, you go to Wawa.

Wawa via Facebook Wawa via Facebook loading...

Looking for lunch, and not sure what you want? Head over to Wawa and choose between their great hoagies, or maybe a salad or wrap or my personal favorites, their hotdogs.

Summer is just around the corner, and Wawa is looking to hire summer help for the Jersey shore and Delaware shore regions.

Wawa needs to hire 1,000 new employees. These are full and part-time positions. The pay is 15 bucks and hour and get this, a free hoagie for every shift you work. Who doesn't love those tie-dyed Wawa shirts?

Wawa via Facebook Wawa via Facebook loading...

All kidding aside, this is a great opportunity. Wawa is open 24/7 and they need help during all shifts. You can work all night, and then hang by the beach all day.

Wawa also has a good benefits program. They offer things like healthcare, tuition assistance, and an employee ownership stock plan.

If you're applying for an associate position, you won't need a resume, however, the supervisory position does require them.

With 1,000 jobs to fill, there are many different types of positions you might be interested in and many locations. They encourage you to apply for multiple positions.

Here's a fact for you, the name Wawa comes from the Pennsylvania town where founder George Wood started a dairy farm in 1902.

Free Hoagies, $15/Hour Wages: Wawa Wants Summer Workers at NJ, Del. Beach Towns (msn.com)