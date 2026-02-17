Have you noticed signs of any good fortune falling the way of a friend or neighbor?

Someone is a whole lot richer in Atlantic County these days!

Big Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery Officials say a large jackpot has been hit - a winning $500,000 scratch-off ticket was purchase at a Wawa in Egg Harbor Township.

The winning 50X ticket was purchased on February 10th at the Wawa on English Creek Avenue (at Ocean Heights) in EHT.

It's not known if the winner has come forward yet. Actually, it's now known if the winner even knows they won - maybe they haven't scratched off the ticket yet! (The lottery can track when a winning ticket is sold based on the ticket's barcode.)

If you're the winner - congratulations!

Winning Ticket Also Sold in Cumberland County

New Jersey Lottery officials say another nice-size winning ticket was sold in the last week in Cumberland County.

A $10,000 winning 200X Cash Blitz ticket was sold on February 15th at Wash King on Dante Street in Vineland.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

